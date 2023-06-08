Paris Hilton Performs Concert to Celebrate Pride Month with Special Guests

Play video content BACKGRID

Paris Hilton has solidified herself as a world-famous DJ, and is now working to do the same as a vocalist ... kicking off Pride Month in her own very special way, with a live concert, featuring some of her super-famous pals.

The TV personality/entrepreneur hit the stage Wednesday at the Fonda Theatre in L.A. -- pumping out some fan favorites like 2006's "Stars Are Blind" during the sold-out show. Paris had a lot in store throughout the night, including special guests like Saweetie and Kim Petras.

Paris' mom, Kathy Hilton, and some of her family members were also in attendance there to witness it all!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

After the concert she raved about the night on IG, saying ... "This show is truly such a dream come true. 💕 I am so grateful for all of the support and love I felt on stage, the energy from the crowd was absolutely electrifying ✨ It's always been a dream of mine to perform live and share this experience with my incredible fans, and I can't wait for my next show!!! 🌈 ✨ 🎤..."