Tiffany Haddish Parties With Snoop Dogg, Paris Hilton, And More Celebs At 'She Ready' Gala

Tiffany Haddish pulled out all the stops, and drew a ton of celebrity attention, for her first-ever gala ... creating an extremely fun night jam-packed with big names all under the same roof.

The comedian's bash went down at The Beehive in DTLA Friday night, in partnership with her She Ready foundation, an org that helps support foster children.

The star power was second to none -- Paris Hilton was in the DJ booth, Snoop Dogg and Mario took to the mic during the shindig, and Jimmy Kimmel won a painting Tiffany made during her first date with her ex, Common! Not sure where Jimmy's gonna hang that piece of Tiffany's past, though.

That wasn't the only thing auctioned off ... Lil Rel Howery won a trip to the Ashanti Kingdom in Africa, and other peeps in the crowd walked away with stuff like a tour of Jay Leno's massive car garage and dinner at Tiffany's pad -- with her makin' the food!

Donations were flying off the charts, too -- not only did Kimmel donate an extra $25K, but comedian Jo Koy also pitched in the same amount to go towards her foundation. Bert Kreisher also dropped a $25K bomb ... as he ripped off his shirt for the crowd, of course.

The gala, which ended up raising over $200K Friday night, had a big prom theme, so people were donning corsages and boutonnieres with their fits. There was also a spot to take prom pics and even a "spiked" punch bowl, taking people straight back to senior year.