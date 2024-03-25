Tana Mongeau Roasts JoJo Siwa's New 'Bad Girl' Persona

Play video content

Tana Mongeau is having a good laugh at the expense of fellow internet star JoJo Siwa ... who's now trying to be "bad" after years of being cute, cuddly and kid-friendly.

Tana posted a video over the weekend mocking JoJo's new song "Karma" -- in which she's reciting some of the lyrics ... and then posing a question on whether JS is actually a "bad girl" now as she proclaims.

There's another video Tana posted that continued to poke fun at JoJo's song ... you can clearly tell TM's not taking JoJo seriously, and she thinks she's jumping the shark here.

Hard to blame Tana if we're bein' honest -- the pivot JoJo's attempting here is a full 180 from her little girl persona that she's been rocking for years and years. Now, she's swinging in the opposite direction to the max ... and to some, like Tana, it's pretty cringe-worthy.

Safe to say, it was certainly a shock for fans when she chose to rock a faux hawk and black rock makeup for her "Karma" music video -- which she posted a sneak peek of last week.

She even warned her followers that her new music would not be for kids, noting in a message ... "[It] may be disturbing, or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights."

She previously hinted that her transformation is here to stay by referencing Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" -- declaring that the old JoJo is in "dreamland."

Of course, JoJo isn't the first child star to try and launch an edgier look upon entering adulthood. It's definitely trying to emulate Miley Cyrus' "Wrecking Ball" era -- and it's no secret that JoJo is a huge MC fan.

In any case, she's clearly unbothered by the criticism ... as she even reposted Tana's laughing video to her over 45 million followers on TikTok -- so, JoJo's definitely leaning into it.