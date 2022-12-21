JoJo Siwa Says She Was Used By Her Ex Avery Cyrus After Split

Play video content

JoJo Siwa appears to be taking some thinly-veiled jabs at her ex-girlfriend ... posting a video about being used on the heels of splitting with Avery Cyrus.

The YouTube star hopped on TikTok Tuesday to post a clip with a voiceover to talk about being used in a relationship -- acting out a scenario where two people break things off.

Text on her video reads, "But I love you, why are you breaking up with me??!!!" ... JoJo responds, "you told one of my best friends that you were excited to be dating me bc you're 'growing your career and wanna get to the top'..."

Of course, this had a lot of folks on social media talking and pointing the finger at her ex-girlfriend Avery. Avery and JoJo reportedly called off their relationship earlier this month after three months of dating ... announcing they were better off as friends.

The TikTok isn't the first time JoJo has seemingly thrown shade at Avery, recently sharing an emotional video about her recent heartbreak. In the vid, her mom asks "why are you upset" and she goes on a rant about being used.

Play video content 12/19/22

JoJo yells, "Because I got used, for views and for clout!"... "I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f***ing played".

