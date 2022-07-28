Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Rips JoJo Siwa, 'Grow Up'

Candace Cameron Bure's daughter is not letting go of her famous mother's beef with JoJo Siwa ... she's defending mom and clapping back at JoJo, essentially telling her to stop acting like a child.

In a since-deleted Instagram Story posted on her account Thursday, Natasha Bure ripped JoJo, saying ... "Respectfully, someone saying 'no' to taking a photo with you is not a 'rough experience.' This generation is so sensitive and has no backbone."

Natasha didn't stop there, telling JoJo ... "There are bigger issues in this world than this. Grow up."

The Candace and JoJo beef started earlier this month when Siwa put the "Fuller House" actress on blast, calling her the "rudest celebrity" she's ever met ... a grudge brewing for several years over a photo snub.

JoJo later explained she was 11 years old when she asked Candace for a photo at a "Fuller House" premiere and got denied, only to watch CCB take pics with others. JoJo called the snub a "bad experience."

Candace tried to ease tensions with JoJo this week, claiming the two hashed out the incident and put it behind them, framing it as a learning experience for all.

But now, Candace's daughter is reviving the feud.