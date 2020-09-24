'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure Defends Husband's Boob Grab

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Candace Cameron Bure is defending her husband for getting a handful of boob in a social media post ... she's just happy their marriage is still fun and spicy after 24 years.

The "Fuller House" star joined us on "TMZ Live" Thursday and brushed off the folks hating on her recent Instagram post -- which quickly went viral -- of hubby Val Bure getting a handful while posing with his wife.

Candace says she's got no complaints about her husband's hand placement ... and adds that kind of affection is one of the reasons their marriage is still going strong.

Some folks were turned off by the photo and ripped Candace, but she tells us who took the shot and why it proves it's no big deal ... to anyone in their household.

Candace is busy shooting a new slate of Hallmark Channel holiday movies and rolling out her new Dayspring clothing collection. Which might explain why she's down for some cheeky fun with hubby in her downtime.