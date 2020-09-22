'Full House' Cast Reunites in Music Video for National Dog Week

Exclusive

The "Full House" cast joined a band and dropped a new music video ... all to celebrate dogs!!!

The group -- dubbed The Full Dog-House -- performed "Gotta Love a Golden" ... an original song written by Franklin himself and a tribute to his favorite breed, golden retrievers. The music video aims to raise awareness and fight animal homelessness around the U.S. of A.

Check out the music video ... which features the puppies Woody and Lola living the dream (shout out to Comet and Cosmo in "Fuller House!!!"). Of course, Stamos is playing the congas, as he tends to do, while the rest of the TV fam showed off their singing pipes.

Franklin's original song is available for purchase ... with proceeds going to PetSmart Charities to celebrate National Dog Week. Fans can also hit up the popular pet store and make a contribution there.

The creator says, "As the proud owner of two awesome golden retrievers, I know firsthand how important the consistent comfort and unconditional love that a pet can provide." He added, "Creating forever homes for our pets continues to be one of my life missions."