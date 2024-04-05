Kurt Cobain With Courtney Love in Previously Unseen Pics 30 Years After Death

It's been exactly 30 years since we lost Kurt Cobain -- and even all this time later, there are some photos of the late rocker you haven't seen ... including these ones with Courtney Love.

To mark 3 decades since his death, a husband and wife named Constance Hansen and Russell Peacock -- who form the photog duo known as Guzman -- have released a new set of images capturing the Nirvana legend in the simple joys of everyday life with his then-wife.

The images are from their iconic 1992 "Family Values" photoshoot for Spin! magazine, where only 5 images -- including some with their 5-week-old daughter Frances Bean -- were used out of the 100 taken. Now, we're getting a look at all the rest ... and they're fascinating.

The full set of unearthed photos, rescued from storage, will truly get its moment spotlight in Guzman's upcoming book, "Family Values: Kurt, Courtney & Frances Bean."

The images capture the true essence of their rock 'n' roll lifestyle ... and Kurt and Courtney's household is on full display -- lounging around in an unmade bed, with baby Frances nestled in their arms, Kurt strumming his guitar, and Courtney puffing on a cigarette.

As you know ... Kurt was only 27 when he took his own life on April 5, 1994.

He was at the height of his career and had an enormous influence on music ... creating the grunge movement with other bands. His death has reverberated in pop culture ever since.

On the 30-year anniversary of his passing ... it's good to see how happy he was in life with his loved ones around.