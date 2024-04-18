Taylor Swift's Album Purportedly Leaks Early, Fans Hear Matty Healy Lyrics

Taylor Swift's new album supposedly leaked early -- and if it's real, fans are shocked to hear some Matty Healy references ... this when everyone thought it'd be all about Joe Alwyn.

Here's the deal ... a Google Drive link has been floating around the internet for the past 24 hours or so that purports to have all of Taylor's songs from "The Tortured Poets Department" -- her new project that's dropping Friday.

this being the aftermath of fucking matty healy might actually make this the funniest video i’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/M35by90imW — scar (@scarlettvollmer) April 18, 2024 @scarlettvollmer

It's unclear if these are the real McCoy or not, but a lot of people on X think it's a legit leak -- and, if true, there's a lot of Swifties who are shocked to hear quite a bit about Matty.

At this point, there's conflicting accounts about just how much of the album is dedicated to the 1975 singer -- whom she dated briefly before getting with Travis Kelce -- but the fact there's any songs about him at all is turning heads ... 'cause their fling was so damn brief.

There's one lyric in particular that's going around from one of the songs, and it's kinda being mocked -- as it seems to be in reference to Matty and their time together early last year.

It goes ... "You smoked then ate seven bars of chocolate, we declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist," she apparently sings. // I scratch your head, you fall asleep like a tattooed golden retriever."

Like we said, it's unclear how much of the album is dedicated to recapping her relationship with Matty -- some are saying it's a lot, others are saying it's more about Joe ... which, frankly, would make a lot more sense, considering she was with the guy for so long.

Again, the fact Matty is getting any lyrics at all -- if the leak is authentic -- is somewhat amusing ... it seems even short-lived rebounds can get Taylor's attention. Then again, the two of them have history dating back all the way to 2014, so maybe it ain't that surprising. 🤷🏽‍♂️

Another interesting thing about this leak is the fact that on X ... the search term "Taylor Swift Leak" was blocked for a bit, which seems to lend credence to the notion this is real. People who've actually posted song snippets from the leak have also been forced to yank down the media by the copyright holder ... another sign there might be something to this.

Guess we'll just have to wait until Friday to see if all these Matty theories are true. If they are, it already sounds like Swifites are a little disappointed in the material ... but we suppose time will tell how everyone digests the new record.

We know Taylor's marketing team has been hard at work in the leadup to 'TTPD' ... with pop-ups in L.A. and Easter Egg "hunts" sending fans into a frenzy.