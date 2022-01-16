Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
1/16/2022 12:01 AM PT
Hidden within this wide-eyed woman is an eye-catching actress who has gone down in blockbuster history for her iconic roles.
This smirking star is more recognizable in huge franchise films ... one filled with epic robots which launched her career into stardom. Besides breaking records at the box office, this sought-after celebrity also killed it -- and tons of men -- in a beloved cult classic.
Recently, this mother of three has been in the headlines for her whirlwind romance with a well-known rapper. The pair do not shy away from PDA, whether it be on Instagram or a red carpet.