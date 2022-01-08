What's The Big Frigin' Difference?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Bella Hadid color you wild! Be on your best model behavior and see if you can bundle up all the sneaky switches!

The celebrity personality was seen bracing herself for the winter cold in this accessorized outfit on the streets of New York City last week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! So, put your fashion foot forward and see if you have the fierce talent to uncover the differences in these two super similar snaps!