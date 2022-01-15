What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

Don't let these two almost identical images of Jacob Elordi keep you up late! Quit all your talking and get to searching for all the sneaky switches!

The actor -- and star of the HBO hit show, 'Euphoria' -- was pictured during an interview on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon' in New York City this past week ... and we have made a few changes to the original pic! Kick off the night the right way and see if you have the strength to spot the differences in these two super similar snaps!