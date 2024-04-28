Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Gypsy Rose Blanchard Cuddles Up to Ex-Fiancé at New Orleans Music Festival

Gypsy Rose PDA w/ Ex Ken Urker ... Holding Hands/Snuggling at Festival!!!

gypsy rose and ken at Jazz Fest in NOLA
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's clearly loving the single life ... hitting a music festival with her family and ex Ken Urker -- and, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair at New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for Jazz Fest in New Orleans ... and, eyewitnesses say Gypsy looked really happy being at the festival with Ken.

gypsy rose and ken at Jazz Fest in NOLA
The pics tell the same story ... Ken grabs Gypsy from behind and holds her tight while they jam out to the music. Another pic caught the couple gazing into one another's eyes -- but, no smooches as far as we can tell.

HAND IN HAND ONCE AGAIN
We're told GRB's fam -- her dad Rod and stepmother Kristy -- also hung out with the duo ... so, seems like a fun group outing for Gypsy and her loved ones.

gypsy rose and ken at Jazz Fest in NOLA
Now, as to what this means for Gypsy's relationship status ... we can't say. Sources have maintained they're just close friends -- but it looks a heck of a lot more serious than that, we gotta say.

A STUNNING DOWNFALL
We're told Gypsy's really embracing the single life recently, so they're probably not trying to jump into a relationship ... but, it's a super intimate moment here, so it seems there's still some heat between them.

Gypsy Rose And Ryan Anderson Together
Gypsy Rose And Ryan Anderson Together Launch Gallery

Of course, there's Gypsy's estranged husband to consider ... who we're told wants to work it out with Blanchard -- but, our sources say that's unlikely 'cause Gypsy's happier on her own.

gypsy rose and ken at Jazz Fest in NOLA
Bottom line ... Gypsy may not be committing to any guy right now -- but, it remains to be seen if she still views Ken as just a friend.

