Gypsy Rose Blanchard Cuddles Up to Ex-Fiancé at New Orleans Music Festival

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's clearly loving the single life ... hitting a music festival with her family and ex Ken Urker -- and, they couldn't keep their hands off each other.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted the pair at New Orleans Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots for Jazz Fest in New Orleans ... and, eyewitnesses say Gypsy looked really happy being at the festival with Ken.

The pics tell the same story ... Ken grabs Gypsy from behind and holds her tight while they jam out to the music. Another pic caught the couple gazing into one another's eyes -- but, no smooches as far as we can tell.

Play video content TMZ.com

We're told GRB's fam -- her dad Rod and stepmother Kristy -- also hung out with the duo ... so, seems like a fun group outing for Gypsy and her loved ones.

Now, as to what this means for Gypsy's relationship status ... we can't say. Sources have maintained they're just close friends -- but it looks a heck of a lot more serious than that, we gotta say.

Play video content TMZ Studios

We're told Gypsy's really embracing the single life recently, so they're probably not trying to jump into a relationship ... but, it's a super intimate moment here, so it seems there's still some heat between them.

Of course, there's Gypsy's estranged husband to consider ... who we're told wants to work it out with Blanchard -- but, our sources say that's unlikely 'cause Gypsy's happier on her own.