Gypsy Rose and Ryan Anderson Have Not Filmed Together Since Separation

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's moving on from Ryan Anderson, and not just in her marriage ... she hasn't shared a second of camera time with him since their split, and we've learned that's not going to change anytime soon.

"Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" production sources tell TMZ ... the estranged couple didn't shoot together at all for the show's second season, and the production's going to focus more on Blanchard from here on out.

We're told the doc crew filmed the fallout between Blanchard and Anderson ... but, now it doesn't make sense to shoot them together because not only do they not live together, but quite frankly their lives are moving in totally separate directions.

Our sources are making it clear, neither Gypsy nor Ryan requested not to shoot with the other -- producers just decided on their own it didn't make sense, now that they're getting divorced.

We're told production did a one-on-one shoot with Ryan to wrap up his part in the series, but it's Gypsy's life they're interested in documenting -- and, they no longer need to shoot Ryan because he was just an extension of her.

The production's still filming, but plans on wrapping soon.

Play video content 4/7/24

We broke the story ... Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan last week, a couple weeks after announcing her split via social media. We've since learned she and Ryan had a big blow-up argument after Gypsy threw out a bunch of food Ryan hoarded, in her eyes, in their fridge.

They were married for about two years ... though Gypsy was imprisoned for almost all of that time, only getting out back in January.