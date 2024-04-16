Gypsy Rose Blanchard, Ryan Anderson Had Blow-Up Fight Over Food Hoarding

Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson got into a major fight about his food hoarding ways before splitting up ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Gypsy Rose tell TMZ … she wasn't fully aware of Ryan's hoarding issues regarding food before moving in with him after her release from prison. We're told this caused tension for the couple in the 2-bedroom apartment they shared.

Ryan allegedly collects and keeps food items in bulk, which GRB wasn't feeling.

Gypsy told people around her the hoarding behavior reminded her of her late mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

We're told Gypsy was especially bothered by Ryan's fridge, as it was filled with a bunch of old food items that needed to be thrown away -- and when he wasn't home, that's exactly what Gypsy did.

When Ryan discovered the cleared-out fridge, he was not happy ... and our sources say that sparked a huge argument, which left Gypsy feeling shaken -- she found it scary he got so worked up about a fridge.

However, this isn't the only thing the couple butted heads about, as we're told GRB also struggled with Ryan's snoring ... which made it difficult for her to sleep. Plus, she told loved ones Ryan's kind of a human furnace -- running very hot at night, and she likes sleeping in a cool bed.

Might seem kinda trivial, but when you add it all up ... it was just too many life adjustments for Gypsy.

Remember, while GRB and RA were married for almost 2 years, she was incarcerated most of that time.