Gypsy Rose Blanchard Files to Divorce Husband Ryan Anderson

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is making her split from husband Ryan Anderson official ... as she has just filed for divorce, TMZ has learned.

According to court records, GRB filed for divorce on Monday -- and she's the petitioner here, so this is everything from her side. We don't know the exact details of what she's asking for just yet ... but we do know Gypsy's filed, and that it's registered in the system.

Remember, Gypsy announced her split from Ryan in a private Facebook announcement at the end of March ... where she shared she was moving back in with her dad and stepmom after hitting a rough patch with her hubby of nearly 2 years.

The pair -- who were initially pen pals while Gypsy was behind bars -- married in July 2022 ... and they finally started to live a life together on the outside following her release last year.

The split came only 3 months after she was released from Missouri's Chillicothe Correctional Center after serving 7 years for conspiring to kill her mom, Dee Dee.

As TMZ previously reported ... sources say Gypsy claims that Ryan got super argumentative following her prison release -- which left her feeling low. Their issues were obviously enough for her to call it quits ... and now, Gypsy's throwing in the towel for good.

She has since spent quality time with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker ... as the former flames met up in New Orleans for some dinner, tattoos and sightseeing. Yet, sources tell us they are just friends ... for right now. Ryan has since opened up about the split ... but was cryptic on what exactly went down between him and Gypsy.

Gypsy's marital issues are set to unfold on her upcoming Lifetime series, titled "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up." The network told TMZ cameras have been rolling ever since GRB, made parole.

Safe to say we'll be tuning in.

