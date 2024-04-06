Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering in First Look After Nose Job
Gypsy Rose Blanchard New Nose, New Me ... First Photo Post-Plastic Surgery
Gypsy Rose Blanchard's officially changed her look ... undergoing plastic surgery on Friday -- and TMZ has the first after-surgery pics.
Photos post-procedure show Gypsy hanging out at home with bandages wrapping up the new nose ... though GRB looks quite happy while recovering and enjoying a frozen treat.
Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Blanchard underwent a combination of rhinoplasty and septoplasty performed by Dr. Jeffrey J. Joseph, a respected surgeon in Louisiana.
We're told the procedure went well, and Gypsy's super stoked to see how she looks after she's totally healed up.
Our sources say Blanchard paid around $5k for the procedure ... and, she doesn't have any plans to go through another cosmetic surgery anytime soon.
People broke the story ... Gyspy says she's going through a personal transformation, and part of that metamorphosis is physical -- while adding fans can see her medical journey on "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" this summer.
Seems like Gypsy's got a whole new outlook on life ... including spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker these days after her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.
Remember ... Blanchard and Urker held and got matching tattoos out in Louisiana recently -- though our sources say they're keeping things purely platonic for now.
As for this year's transformation ... seems like Gypsy's trusting her instincts and following her nose each step of the way.