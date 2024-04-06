Gypsy Rose Blanchard Recovering in First Look After Nose Job

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's officially changed her look ... undergoing plastic surgery on Friday -- and TMZ has the first after-surgery pics.

Photos post-procedure show Gypsy hanging out at home with bandages wrapping up the new nose ... though GRB looks quite happy while recovering and enjoying a frozen treat.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Blanchard underwent a combination of rhinoplasty and septoplasty performed by Dr. Jeffrey J. Joseph, a respected surgeon in Louisiana.

We're told the procedure went well, and Gypsy's super stoked to see how she looks after she's totally healed up.

Our sources say Blanchard paid around $5k for the procedure ... and, she doesn't have any plans to go through another cosmetic surgery anytime soon.

People broke the story ... Gyspy says she's going through a personal transformation, and part of that metamorphosis is physical -- while adding fans can see her medical journey on "Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up" this summer.

Seems like Gypsy's got a whole new outlook on life ... including spending time with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker these days after her separation from husband Ryan Scott Anderson.

Remember ... Blanchard and Urker held and got matching tattoos out in Louisiana recently -- though our sources say they're keeping things purely platonic for now.