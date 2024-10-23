Boxer Calls For Opponent's Lifetime Ban After Illegal Head Kick Knockout

Play video content

The boxer who was knocked out cold after taking a wildly illegal kick to the face during a fight wants to make sure his opponent never gets an opportunity to do it again -- telling TMZ Sports he wants the guy banned for life.

If you haven't seen the crazy video of the incident already ... Bagher Faraji was going up against Idris Abdurashidov in Phuket, Thailand ... when out of nowhere, the Russian pugilist used his foot instead of his fists -- resulting in an immediate disqualification.

Faraji was outboxing Abdurashidov in the ring prior to the disgusting move ... and naturally, fans quickly called for swift and severe punishment.

Abdurashidov said he made up with Faraji and the two shook hands after the incident ... while also claiming he was slapped with a lifetime ban.

If that's the case, Faraji is entirely on board with the move ... telling us the debacle clearly isn't water under the bridge like Abdurashidov suggested.

"He is absolutely dangerous for this sport and should not be playing," Faraji told us.

"I am a fighter and it doesn't matter to me who I play with. This opponent was even 5 kilos heavier than me."

Faraji continued ... "He is not an athlete."