Lennox Lewis Will Consider Mike Tyson Rematch If He Beats Jake Paul

If Tyson handles Jake Paul in November, The Lion tells TMZ Sports he would consider giving Iron Mike another shot at him!!!

We caught up with Lewis out in NYC this week ... and asked his thoughts on the 58-year-old's upcoming bout with 27-year-old Jake.

Lewis -- who was out promoting Rocavaka vodka -- said the fight will come down to Tyson's mobility and experience in the ring, especially with 10-1 Paul being so much younger than him.

"If he's in good shape he should be able to take it," he said.

If that happens, Lewis -- who last fought in 2003 -- would still love to get his rematch with Tyson from their 2002 fight.

ICYMI, their bout was highly anticipated, featuring a press conference brawl between both boxers and their entourage, plenty of trash talkin', and celebrity attendees from Denzel Washington to Michael Jordan and Donald Trump.

Lennox defeated Tyson in the 8th round by KO ... and both boxers left with a $17.5 million purse. So, you can probably see why Lennox (41-2, 32 KOs) is open to running it back.

Lewis said something similar to us in early 2021 ... and a few months later, Tyson said they were gonna fight that September -- but nothing came of it.

But all home isn't lost ... 'cause Lewis sounds ready to go.