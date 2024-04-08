Lennox Lewis Says Jake Paul's Lucky Fight With Mike Tyson Isn't Sanctioned

Play video content

Lennox Lewis says he's relieved the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul clash will not be a sanctioned bout ... saying this weekend if it were one, he'd be worried for Paul's safety.

Lewis spoke about the upcoming superfight while out at the CSA sports memorabilia show on Sunday in Chantilly, Virginia ... and he made it clear, Paul should thank his lucky stars the guys will fight under exhibition rules.

Of course, punches will still be thrown when the two step in the ring -- but under non-sanctioned regulations, it's not expected to be nearly as competitive as it would've been if it were the opposite.

And, Lewis obviously believes that's going to save Paul a lot of headaches down the road.

"I would feel really bad for Jake Paul," Lewis said. "I don't want him to get hurt."

Regardless, Lewis says he's pumped for the fight ... saying it should be a good bout -- an opinion that Canelo Alvarez does not share.

You'll recall, the boxing superstar told TMZ Sports last month he doesn't necessarily think it'll be good for the sport.