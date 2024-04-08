Mike Tyson Goes Shirtless For Autograph Signing, Shows Off Ripped Physique

Play video content Fiterman Sports Group

Mike Tyson isn't slated to fight Jake Paul for another couple months, but he's clearly ready to step in the ring right now -- check out the bod he showed off during an autograph session over the weekend ... he looks gooooooood!!

Iron Mike ditched his shirt while attending a Fiterman Sports Group meet-and-greet event with fight fans on Sunday in Chantilly, Virginia ... showing off a chiseled physique that was complete with a set of six-pack abs.

Tyson explained at the show that he lost his top on purpose ... in order to send a message to those who are doubting him ahead of his July matchup with The Problem Child.

"I don't need a shirt," the 57-year-old said. "I have to show them what they are betting on!"

"I want to show off how good I look," he added, "how in shape I am!"

Tyson signed a myriad of items for his supporters ... before he posed for pics with people -- and even Roberto Duran! -- as well.

And, check out some of the fans' reactions to the scantily-clad Mike -- even they appeared to be in awe of all the muscles he was displaying!!

It, of course, shouldn't surprise too many ... after all, Mike said on "Hannity" last week he's been training like a mad man to defeat Paul at AT&T Stadium later this summer.