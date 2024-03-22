Jake Paul Says Mike Tyson Match Will Be 'Biggest Fight The World Will Ever See'

Jake Paul believes his boxing match against Mike Tyson is one for the history books ... saying the upcoming event with the combat legend will be "the biggest fight the world will ever see."

The Problem Child made the eye-popping statement on his latest episode of "BS with Jake Paul" this week ... in response to Conor McGregor's recent claim that there's a lack of interest in the bout.

Jake says the social media stats prove the UFC superstar is wrong ... and considering the whole thing will be available to Netflix's 260 million subscribers, it could go down as the most-watched event in the sport's history.

In fact, when he was asked if the Tyson fight will do better than Conor's Pay-Per-View fight against Floyd Mayweather ... Jake said it will undoubtedly outperform the 2017 spectacle.

"It'll be more viewed, 1,000%," Jake said. "For sure."

Jake made note of the fact they won't be able to compare PPV numbers, as the fight is free on the streaming service ... but in terms of eyeballs, he's going to run circles around Floyd vs. Conor.

FYI -- Conor's foray into the ring with Floyd had 4.3 million PPV buys ... and TBE's fight against Manny Pacquiao (the best-selling fight of all time) saw 4.6 million purchases.

Jake said the coverage leading up to the July 20 bout backs his stance ... and there are 10x more articles about the Tyson event than Conor's last fight announcement.

"No fight ever has done these numbers in terms of face-off views, Instagram reels," Jake said. "Just on our main pages alone, it's like 50-60 million Instagram views on both of our posts. Not to mention every single other sports page posting it, that's never happened in the history of the sport, to reach those numbers."

"So this is, in my mind, the biggest fight the world will ever see."

Jake said there's no need for anyone to be jealous ... 'cause at the end of the day, he's helping the entire industry.

There's a lot more in the episode ... Jake also revealed he offered Tommy Fury a rematch, but his nemesis turned it down due to money.