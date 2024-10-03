Terence Crawford Says He Turned Down Two-Fight Deal With Conor McGregor Over MMA Bout

Terence Crawford is confirming he was, in fact, offered a two-fight deal with UFC superstar Conor McGregor ... but the boxing champ ultimately turned the offer down -- 'cause there was no chance in hell he was about to step in the Octagon.

McGregor previously claimed the two combat greats were positioned to make "hundreds of millions" in an epic boxing/MMA showdown ... an ordeal that was pitched by the chairman of Saudia Arabia's General Entertainment Authority.

In an interview with Bernie Tha Boxer, Bud said the whole thing was legitimately on the table ... but he was the one to decline the lucrative possibility.

"They offered me the fight," Crawford said. "Me and Conor got on the phone and started politicking to try and figure something out. Man, I'm not getting in no f***ing Octagon with you so you can be kicking and elbowing me!!"

While McGregor has experience crossing over from the cage to the ring, Crawford hasn't done the inverse ... so it would've been his first MMA fight.

While Crawford said McGregor told him, "We would have made a s*** ton of money" ... he explained The Notorious One was understanding of his position.

"He was like, 'I respect that,'" Crawford said. "You respect my sport just like I respect your sport. You understand that if you got in the Octagon with me, you would be at a disadvantage. Just like if I got in a boxing ring with you, I'd be at a disadvantage."

McGregor backed what Crawford said -- adding, "He said, 'I don't want to take a kick.' You got to respect that."