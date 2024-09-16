Terence Crawford Laughs Off Kendrick Lamar Mix-up, I Think It Was Intentional!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Terence Crawford ain't m.A.A.d after the UFC broadcast mistook him for Kendrick Lamar on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports he laughed it all off -- 'cause he's convinced it was done on purpose!!

Bud went viral for his appearance at Noche UFC at the Sphere in Vegas ... when a lower third graphic misidentified him as the "Not Like Us" rapper.

Screengrabs of the goof made rounds on social media ... and it was pretty ironic, as K. Dot name-dropped the boxing superstar on his "euphoria" diss track directed at Drake earlier this year.

But Bud was in good spirits over it all when we caught up with him on Sunday ... admitting even he had to chuckle.

Crawford said a ton of people kept texting him Kendrick's bar -- "He's Terrence Thornton, I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whoopin' feet" -- which had him puzzled for a bit ... that is, until he was tipped off about the mistake.

Crawford actually had an interesting take on why it played out ... claiming it could have been planned to provide some entertainment.

"To be honest, I think it was intentionally done just for laughter because how can you get us mixed up?" Crawford said. "All in all, it was funny to me."

Dana White says UFC mistaking Terence Crawford for Kendrick Lamar was the lone error of the #UFC306 broadcast from Sphere.



"That was pretty bad. He did kinda look like Kendrick Lamar, though." pic.twitter.com/zUVl79xO8W — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) September 15, 2024 @MMAJunkie

UFC honcho Dana White also addressed the matter after the big night of fights ... and while he said it was "pretty bad," he did think Crawford resembled Lamar a bit.