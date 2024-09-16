Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Terence Crawford Laughs Off Kendrick Lamar Mix-up, I Think It Was Intentional!

Terence Crawford I'm 'Alright' With Kendrick Mix-Up ... Think It Was Intentional

091624_terence_crawford_kal
NOT LIKE ME!!!
TMZSports.com

Terence Crawford ain't m.A.A.d after the UFC broadcast mistook him for Kendrick Lamar on Saturday ... telling TMZ Sports he laughed it all off -- 'cause he's convinced it was done on purpose!!

Bud went viral for his appearance at Noche UFC at the Sphere in Vegas ... when a lower third graphic misidentified him as the "Not Like Us" rapper.

terrrance crawford kendrick lamar ufc 1
UFC

Screengrabs of the goof made rounds on social media ... and it was pretty ironic, as K. Dot name-dropped the boxing superstar on his "euphoria" diss track directed at Drake earlier this year.

But Bud was in good spirits over it all when we caught up with him on Sunday ... admitting even he had to chuckle.

Crawford said a ton of people kept texting him Kendrick's bar -- "He's Terrence Thornton, I'm Terence Crawford, yeah, I'm whoopin' feet" -- which had him puzzled for a bit ... that is, until he was tipped off about the mistake.

UFC 306 -- Inside The Sphere
Launch Gallery
UFC 306 -- Inside The Sphere Launch Gallery
Getty

Crawford actually had an interesting take on why it played out ... claiming it could have been planned to provide some entertainment.

"To be honest, I think it was intentionally done just for laughter because how can you get us mixed up?" Crawford said. "All in all, it was funny to me."

UFC honcho Dana White also addressed the matter after the big night of fights ... and while he said it was "pretty bad," he did think Crawford resembled Lamar a bit.

Kung Fu Kenny might not have been there ... but a ton of other big names joined Crawford at the event -- including Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Shannon Sharpe, Chris Brown and more.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later