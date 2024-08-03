Bud Crawford Has No Regrets Missing Olympics, Gold Medal Wasn't My Dream!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Terence Crawford's career is far from over and he's achieved more than just about any active professional boxer ... there's just one thing he's missing, an Olympic medal.

But, Bud ain't sweatin' it!

TMZ Sports spoke with the undefeated champ as the 2024 games in Paris were in full swing -- including boxing -- a sport Crawford currently dominates.

Terence is a pro, and not eligible for the games ... but that's not to say he never wanted to compete in the Olympics. In fact, in 2008 Bud failed to qualify after losing to contender Sadam Ali.

But, Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) isn't trippin' about it ... as a matter of fact, he says it was never his main goal.

"The Olympics was never in my dream," the 36-year-old said. "Never was my dream to be an Olympic gold medalist."

"My dream was always to be a world champion so my dream came true."

Mission accomplished.

Terence can continue living out his dream on Saturday when he faces champion Israil Madrimov (10-0, 7 KOs) at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

It will be the first-ever Riyadh Season event in the U.S.

"I'm always hearing this is gonna be my toughest match, every fight," Crawford said, "I won't know until I get in the ring with him."

As good as this weekend's matchup is, fans really want to see Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez ... though Bud says he's not worried about that bout, at least for now.

"Canelo's not even on my mind right now," Crawford said. "All the Canelo talk is just talk that I really don't care about at this moment."

"Right now, my focus is Israil."