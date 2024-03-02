Boxing Star Terence Crawford Gifts Team Iced-Out Logo Pendants
Terence Crawford Gifts Logo Pendants To Team ... As 'Thank You' For Hard Work
3/2/2024 12:35 AM PT
Terence "Bud" Crawford is showing just how much he appreciates his team for holding him down throughout his boxing career ... gifting each member iced-out pendants of his signature logo!!
TMZ Sports is told the 40-0 welterweight fighter hit up celeb jeweler and friend Mazza NYC -- whose client list ranges from Jadakiss to Dak Prescott -- with hopes to create something as a "thank you" for their devotion.
Crawford felt his TBC symbol would be the perfect image to make into a keepsake ... and Mazza agreed.
In fact, he took it one step further ... by turning the outline of Crawford's body (the T in the TBC logo) into an actual figure of the undefeated pugilist.
We're told Crawford copped five total pendants, including one for himself ... each decked out in VS E diamonds and 14k rose gold.
Crawford's piece also came with a 21-inch diamond ball chain with VS E diamonds.
"It was created with his team in mind, so they could receive something special for all their commitment and hard work," Mazza told us.
The team certainly deserves it -- they helped Crawford become the best pound-for-pound in boxing following his TKO win against rival Errol Spence.
It's considered one of his best performances in the ring ... and he couldn't have done it without his corner.