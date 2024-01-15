Terence Crawford Compares Beatdown Of Errol Spence ... To Packers Win Over Cowboys

Terence Crawford found a way to troll boxing rival Errol Spence during the NFL's wildcard weekend ... comparing his beatdown of the fighter from Dallas to the Packers thrashing of the Cowboys!

If you didn't know, Crawford (40-0, 31 KOs) is a Packers fan ... and Spence (29-1, 22 KOs), a big Cowboys fan.

So, when the Packers dominated the Cowboys on Sunday, Terence took a shot at Spence, saying the ass whoopin' Dallas received resembled his TKO win over Spence last summer.

"Oooowwweeee this game looking like me and @ErrolSpenceJr," Crawford wrote on X. "They must have injuries that’s why we winning hun? 😭😭😭"

FYI, Crawford's seemingly referring to Spence's contention that his injured eye is at least partially responsible for the lopsided loss to Bud.

Spence didn't respond to the message, but that didn't stop Crawford from continuing to mock Cowboys fans ... laughing at their continued failure in the playoffs.

"I like Dallas the city and Texas the state. It’s just that the cowgirls have always been a rivalry to my Packers and they all was betting against me," Crawford said.

Cowboys fans think Dak should be mvp.. in the first quarter he’s 1/4 for 0 yards with 1 interception pic.twitter.com/gxoIkHhiM3 — CK - Christian Mccaffrey is the MVP (@ciarranotmist) January 14, 2024 @ciarranotmist

"Keep fighting cowgirls! Yall had a good season, now yall can go home and rest up for next year."

Of course, Crawford was one of the endless amount of people who were trollin' the Cowboys after the 48-32 loss.