Terence Crawford Says 'Of Course' He'd Beat Canelo Alvarez In Super Fight

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez's strength and punching power may scare some boxers, but not Terence Crawford, who tells TMZ Sports he's absolutely sure he'd get the victory over the Mexican superstar if the two fought.

Of course, at the moment, it's a big "if" ... as even though Crawford's made it clear he wants the scrap -- Canelo doesn't seem so sure.

If you missed it, following his Saturday night victory over Edgar Berlanga -- which Crawford actually attended -- Canelo said straight up "no comment" when asked about a potential tilt with Bud.

Nonetheless, when we spoke with Crawford on Sunday, the 36-year-old pugilist told us he still really wants to throw hands with Canelo in a ring.

"I feel as if that's a legacy fight," he said. "I feel as if this is the biggest fight in boxing today."

If it does go down, Crawford acknowledges he'll have some challenges. He said he will certainly have to be aware of Canelo's size and power. But, he told us, "I've been fighting bigger guys my whole life," and he's guaranteeing he'd come away with a win.

"Of course I'll beat him," the 41-0 star said. "It ain't no doubt in my mind that I won't beat anybody that I step in the ring with."