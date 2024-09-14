Edgar Berlanga Believes Winner Of Canelo Fight Deserves Terence Crawford

Play video content TMZSports.com

Edgar Berlanga plans on beating Canelo Alvarez on Saturday, and the boxing star already has his next move plotted out, telling TMZ Sports the winner should get Terence Crawford!

The 22-0 fighter will try to take Alvarez's super middleweight world titles (WBC, WBA, WBO) in one fell swoop when the pugilists meet in a 12-round bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this weekend.

If Berlanga does win, it'll be a major upset. Sportsbooks have Edgar as the underdog, as you'd expect when facing someone with the pedigree of Alvarez, one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Alvarez has 61 victories, with 39 coming by way of knockout.

But, Edgar is unbothered by Canelo ... and the doubters.

"For the critics out there, just stay on that side after September 14," the 27-year-old said. "It's cool."

In other words, Berlanga plans to prove the haters wrong by beatin' Canelo ... and he feels the winner should get Crawford, another top pound-for-pound boxer.

"I'll fight Crawford," Berlanga said. "Crawford's my man but yeah, definitely."

"You know what everybody says, If the money's right, everything's right."

First things first, Berlanga is anxious to get in the ring with Canelo, after the Mexican fighter has had some less-than-stellar things to say about his opp.

"[Canelo] knows I'm not scared. One thing's for sure, wherever he comes from, we come from the trenches. I've seen a lot of s**t happen so for me to be scared of another man, are you crazy?! He must be out of his mind!"

Berlanga continued, "He's probably nervous. 'Cause he old. His head is fallin' out, he's getting old."