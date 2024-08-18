Canelo Alvarez Vows To KO, Bring Pain To Undefeated Boxer Edgar Berlanga

Play video content TMZSports.com

Canelo Alvarez isn't looking to simply hand Edgar Berlanga the first loss of his career, he's gunning to physically hurt the undefeated fighter, telling us he wants to "bring him pain!"

34-year-old Alvarez, the undisputed super middleweight champ, joined Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show (airs nightly on FS1) this week ... ahead of his September 14 scrap against Berlanga, 22-0, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, a fighting going down on Mexican Independence Day weekend.

"It's always great to represent my country on those days," Alvarez said, "I always try to fight on those days because it's important to me and my Mexican fans."

Edgar, from Brooklyn, NY, is confident and hard-hitting fighter who began his professional career with 16 straight knockouts ... before a single boxer even managed to go the distance with him.

But, Berlanga hasn't faced anyone like Canelo.

"I'm looking to do my best in there and let him feel so much pain. I'm focused on that," the 61-2 boxing superstar said.

"I don't know how quick but I'm gonna do my job and I'm gonna [make him] feel so much pain. Then knock him out. I don't know what round."

The only question now is whether the guys can wait nearly a full month to put hands on each other ... especially after Alvarez and Berlanga got into a heated exchange at a press conference in Los Angeles this week.

