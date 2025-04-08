Nuggets Head Coach Michael Malone Fired Right Before Playoffs

Michael Malone is no longer the head coach of the Denver Nuggets, it was announced Tuesday.

The move is nothing short of shocking -- the Nuggets are a playoff team this season ... and could end up with as high as the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.

Just two seasons ago, Denver won the whole damn thing under Malone's leadership.

Not only are the Nuggets moving on from Malone -- general manager Calvin Booth is on the outs, too.

Malone is the winningest coach in the organization's history after being hired in June 2015. He had a 471-327 record in the regular season ... and 44-36 in the postseason.

The Nuggets have struggled a bit recently -- losing four matchups in a row and are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The move is a little awkward, too ... as Malone got a Nuggets-themed tattoo after winning the title in 2023.

It's not the only head-scratching coaching change in the West over the past few weeks -- the Memphis Grizzlies fired Taylor Jenkins on March 28 ... and they're expected to make the postseason as well.