Play video content Video: Mercedes F1 Team Reacts To Kim Kardashian Stealing Kimi Antonelli's Towel YouTube/@MercedesAMGF1

The Mercedes F1 team is responding after fans got their engines revving over Kim Kardashian stealing driver Kimi Antonelli's towel at the Monaco Grand Prix ... and their reaction is hilarious.

Kimi's race team posted a skit online ... Kimi's confused about where his towel went and his teammate, George Russell, admits he hasn't seen it, either.

Kim Kardashian taking the towel meant for Kimi Antonelli after the race in Monaco and wiping her head with it pic.twitter.com/WLB12AiXZA @f1trollofficial

The light-hearted clip ends with Kimi washing his hands and having no towel to dry them ... and again being perplexed about where it went.

Kimi, George and Mercedes are playing dumb ... there's viral video showing Kim snatching Kimi's white towel after a recent race ... using it to pat her forehead.

As you know, Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian were at the race supporting Kim's beau Lewis Hamilton, who opened up about their relationship for the first time, saying it's "amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support."

Kim and Lewis have been together for about four months, after first sparking romance rumors in early February 2026.