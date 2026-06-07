Kim Kardashian Ignores Reporter at F1 Grand Prix, Slammed By Fans

Kim Kardashian is driving conversation online after an uncomfortable moment with Sky Sports reporter Martin Brundle at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco ... where a quick pre-race interview attempt hit a false start.

Brundle, who’s famous for his "grid walk" interviews with celebrities and drivers ahead of Formula 1 races, approached Kim and Khloé Kardashian on Sunday hoping to grab a quick chat with the sister spectators in Monte Carlo.

Martin: Kim, Martin Brundle, Sky F1. How, how are you today? [...] Are you enjoying F1?



Kim: 🤔⁉️❓️❔️🤨



😂😂😂😂 #MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/KZTqa63erM @LH44updates

In video circulating online, Brundle greets Kim and asks how she’s doing, but she appears to look away without answering. A member of her entourage then leans in to speak with her as Brundle continues trying to get her attention.

Brundle follows up by asking if she’s enjoying the race weekend, noting that guests on the grid usually stop for brief interviews. Kim still doesn’t respond and instead gives a quick wave before continuing on with Khloé and their group.

As the moment slips away, Brundle tells viewers on-air it looks like they won’t be speaking this time around, sounding visibly disappointed.

The clip quickly made its rounds on social media, where reactions were split -- with some users calling the interaction "rude," while others defended Kim, pointing out the grid is a hectic, high-security area where guests aren’t obligated to stop for interviews.

Neither Kim nor Khloé has addressed the moment publicly. We've reached out to reps, so far no word back.

Khloé joined in on the race day glam, matching her sister’s cream-colored ensemble as the two took in the sights and sounds of the Monte Carlo street circuit -- where luxury yachts, roaring engines, and celebrity sightings are all part of the scene.

Lewis Hamilton blows a kiss to his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian, from the podium! 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/WoEeDmfJb7 @fiagirly

Lewis Hamilton seemingly blew a kiss to Kim from the podium which was captured during the live broadcast.