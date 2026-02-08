Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Relationship at Super Bowl

Kim K & Lewis Hamilton We're Dating!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
kim kardashian lewis hamilton instagram

It's official ... Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are an item!

The couple confirmed their relationship with a public appearance, showing up at Super Bowl LX together and getting super close in the stands.

This comes just after their romantic escapade in Paris, France, earlier this month.

Of course, both have an impressive list of famous exes ... Kim was last linked to Odell Beckham Jr., while Lewis' most recent rumored fling was with Sofia Vergara last year.

Congrats, you two!

Related articles