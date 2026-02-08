Kim Kardashian & Lewis Hamilton Confirm Relationship at Super Bowl

It's official ... Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are an item!

The couple confirmed their relationship with a public appearance, showing up at Super Bowl LX together and getting super close in the stands.

Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl with her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/LgP4wTAg7b — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 9, 2026 @FearedBuck

This comes just after their romantic escapade in Paris, France, earlier this month.

Of course, both have an impressive list of famous exes ... Kim was last linked to Odell Beckham Jr., while Lewis' most recent rumored fling was with Sofia Vergara last year.