Kim Kardashian Sizzles in SKIMS Lingerie With Hint of Valentine's Day

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kim Kardashian takes SKIMS marketing to a personal level ... meaning she's happy to model lingerie to show how sexy it can be.

Kim posted a trio of thirst traps on Wednesday, showing off her rockin' body ... but more importantly, showing off some lacey black SKIMS lingerie.

Looking to drop more than jaws ... the billionaire mogul was clearly trying to give some Valentine's Day gift ideas, captioning the post ... "xoxo, @skims 💌💘"

Seems Kim took a break from gushing over her little sister Kylie Jenner, who she was talking about recently with Khloé Kardashian ... while discussing JK's boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

During the "Khloé in Wonder Land" interview ... the pair said they had a blast with the couple during a recent small dinner of about 12 people in Malibu, California.

We assume Kim had on more than just SKIMS lingerie for the evening ... but ya never know!

