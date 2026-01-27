Sydney Sweeney Drops New Lingerie Line After Lacing Hollywood Sign With Bras
Sydney Sweeney Turns to Bras For Push-Up Profits ... After Lacing Hollywood Sign With Lingerie
Move over Victoria, Sydney Sweeney has a secret to spill ... she's revealing her new lingerie line is about to launch just days after lacing the iconic Hollywood sign with brassieres.
The "Christy" star made the announcement on Instagram Monday, writing, "The secret is finally out... say hello to @syrn 🤍 this is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology."
According to Sydney's post, SYRN is dropping tomorrow, but you can sign up now for early access at SYRN.com.
She wrote, "There’s soo much more I can’t wait to show you."
This announcement comes after Sydney snuck up an L.A. mountain a few days ago, climbed the iconic HOLLYWOOD Sign, and decorated it with bras.
As we reported ... she could be in big trouble with the law for her late-night stunt.
The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told us, "We are still investigating how and under what authority (if any) the Sweeney production accessed the site of the Sign." Translation -- a police report could be filed if circumstances warrant.
While we wait to hear what kind of repercussions Sydney may or may not face, so far it looks like it was pretty good advertising ... What do you all think? Was it worth it? Let us know!