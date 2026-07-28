Eric Bieniemy's Wife Called 911 After Being Shot By Son

Eric Bieniemy's wife personally called for help after allegedly being shot twice by her own son ... with local officials sharing the latest on the shocking incident.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman spoke to WJLA on Monday ... and revealed Mia Bieniemy was the one who dialed 911 around 7:30 PM on Sunday, all while Elijah Bieniemy remained inside the home.

Chapman said once responding officers arrived at the scene, they found the alleged victim with multiple gunshot wounds ... and the suspect was with her.

Elijah was arrested and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling.

He is being held on no bond as officials look into the matter further.

Chapman opted not to identify the victim, but did note her husband coaches for the Kansas City Chiefs, which is "why this is big news here."

Chapman said Eric is now with Mia at the hospital after leaving Chiefs training camp in Missouri ... and she is in stable condition. ESPN reported Mia was shot in the chest and the arm.