Late NBA Star Jason Collins Left Money To Family, Husband and LGBTQ Charities

Late NBA star Jason Collins, who was the first openly gay player in the league, signed a will about how to handle his estate ... just months before announcing he had cancer ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, Jason left behind an estate with personal property totaling over $1.8 million ... although there could very well be substantial assets held separately in private trusts.

The docs included a will in which the late athlete said he left a written note in a safe-deposit box with instructions for the executor as to who should get his jewelry, watches, silverware, clothing, cars, and other personal effects.

The will was executed in October 2025 and named his aunt Teri as the executor. His husband, William Green, and brother, Jarron Collins, were listed as alternates if Teri could not serve as executor.

The beneficiaries of the estate are listed as Jason's parents, brother, cousin, husband, and aunt. The docs also list two charities -- Glisten and Point Foundation -- as beneficiaries. Both organizations help LGBTQ+ students.

As we previously reported, Jason died on May 12, 2026, after a battle with brain cancer.