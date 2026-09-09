Clay Matthews Reveals the Truth Behind His Looksmaxxing Transformation

Play video content Video: Clay Matthews Reveals What’s Really Behind His Looksmaxxing Makeover TMZ.com

Clay Matthews dropped some jaws when people saw him in those insane transformation pics ... and now he's setting the record straight.

As you know, the Green Bay Packers legend was out and about looking like the Crimson Chin.

But the sports star dropped in to "TMZ Live" looking much more like himself ... and turns out the photos were just for fun!

He tells us ... he's not the one who's had work done -- that would be Caesars Sportsbook.

Clay says prosthetics are behind his jaw-dropping appearance ... which plays off the "looksmaxxing" craze ... and he had to sit in a chair for about four hours to get his new look, giving him newfound respect for Hollywood stars like Dwayne Johnson.

So check out the new and improved Caesars Sportsbook app and see how it's been nipped and tucked to perfection.

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