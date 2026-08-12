Clavicular Shoots His Shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez After Split from Fiancé

Clavicular is shooting his shot at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ... wasting little time after news broke that AOC and her longtime fiancé Riley Roberts called it quits.

The viral streamer took to social media to react to our X post about the split, posting a simple message ... "I can fix her."

Play video content Video: Clavicular Trying To Make a Move on AOC After Fiancé Split Kick/@clavicular

Clav also made similar comments on his live stream ... saying he would marry AOC and ripping her ex.

The flirty comments come after Clavicular and AOC already crossed paths earlier this summer, when TMZ DC and asked her about the influencer's viral "looksmaxing" movement.

Play video content Video: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Criticizes Clavicular’s Looksmaxxing Trend for Young Men TMZ DC

AOC said at the time she wasn't interested in piling on Clavicular personally, but was more concerned about the message the trend could be sending to young men -- adding she worries young guys could become consumed by the same body-image pressures women have faced for years.

She made it clear she wasn't judging anyone who wants to improve their appearance or gain confidence ... she'd rather see the conversation move beyond physical looks and toward self-worth.

Clavicular later fired back, arguing that "looksmaxing" has been misunderstood from the start ... insisting the concept is about becoming as well-rounded as possible and isn't limited to improving one's physical appearance.

Now, with AOC's engagement over, Clavicular appears ready to take their online back-and-forth to the next level and make amends ... but whether AOC is interested in being "fixed" by Clavicular remains very much TBD.