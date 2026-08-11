Clavicular Wants Woah Vicky To Help Him and Girlfriend With Relationship Drama

Help Us Make This Love Last!!!

Clavicular and his girlfriend, Lily Snyder, are calling in some help to work through their relationship issues ... and they've picked Woah Vicky as their counselor.

A rep for Clavicular tells TMZ ... he and Lily have hit some bumps in the road as his fame has grown ... namely, issues with flirting and balancing work with their relationship.

We're told they both wanted some guidance ... and agreed Vicky could help get them back on solid ground.

Clav trusts Vicky because he sees her as nonjudgmental and grounded in her Christian faith. We're told they first connected while debating the Bible -- Catholic Clav going head-to-head with Protestant Vicky -- and eventually became romantically involved.

Lily trusts her, too ... in part because she knows Vicky and Clav never slept together. Vicky considers herself a born-again virgin and is saving sex for marriage.

As we previously reported ... Clav and Vicky were romantically linked in April after meeting during one of his livestreams and immediately hitting it off.

Clav later dated Lily for about four months before they announced their breakup in mid-July ... but the split didn't stick, and they eventually got back together.

His rep says Clav is now committed to becoming a better person across the board ... calling his new mission "all-around life maxing."