Clavicular Beefs up Security After Alleged 'Citizen's Arrest' Attempt in Miami

Clavicular is hiring more bodyguards after getting wrestled to the ground by two men outside Miami City Hall last week ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the streamer tell us ... Clav is doubling his security detail after taking a beating Friday night at the hands of two guys claiming they were making a "citizen's arrest."

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Video shows the guys body-slamming Clav to the ground in a Miami City Hall parking lot and then choking him as they wrestled on the asphalt.

Clav and his buddy, Drago, had just left a club nearby, and the two men -- who were apparently bodyguards at the hotspot -- allegedly followed them before pouncing on Clav, who didn't appear to have any security with him.

Our sources say Clav is now exploring all legal options against the men in the video.

It's unclear why they tried to make a citizen's arrest ... but they weren't successful.

The Miami Police Department tells TMZ ... an off-duty police officer witnessed the incident and requested backup. When on-duty cops arrived, they separated both parties, who decided not to press charges.

Police said no arrests were made, no further police action was taken, and no injuries were reported.