Clavicular Claims He Was Duped Into Investing $400K In Florida Nightclub

Clavicular believes he was duped into investing a massive sum to be a partner in a Florida nightclub ... only for his ex-biz partners to allegedly take advantage of his inexperience.

TMZ obtained a letter Clavicular fired off to this ex-business partners, Hai Waknine and Christina Waknine, in the nightclub, Bacara, which is famous for being the first club where streamers can film content inside.

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Clavicular's lawyer claims the influencer, who is only 20, invested $400K into the club in exchange for a 50% cut.

The letter says “Bacara became one of the fastest-growing nightclubs in the Miami market almost overnight" and said it is all due to Clavicular's fame and efforts to promote it on social media and other outlets.

Despite the work, his lawyer said Clavicular "has not been paid a single penny.”

Clavicular claims when he tried to get the deal on paper, the former biz partner told him, “Handshakes are how men do business” and “You know who we are? What's a contract?”

He says all the meetings about the venture were held in dark nightclubs and on an apartment balcony.

Clavicular claims the business partners recently demanded he pay an additional $2 Million to obtain his 50% cut … despite already having agreed to give him the cut for the $400K investment. Clavicular's team says the influencer is not an experienced businessman nor a lawyer … while alleging the business partners were experienced in the nightclub industry.

According to the letter, "[Clavicular] built this club. He paid for it. He promoted it. He pioneered the only nightclub in South Florida where anyone could livestream their night."

He also claims they are mismanaging the club and damaging staff morale, driving turnover, and ruining the reputation.

Clavicular’s lawyer demanded his $400K be returned immediately, plus the 50% profits he says he's owed for his stake. He's also calling for the immediate removal of his name, image, and likeness from all promotional materials.

The ex-biz partners dispute the claims and tell TMZ the club was not new and had already been open for years.

They claim Clav decided to focus on other projects after getting a new manager. The ex-partners said, "We stood behind him when others wouldn’t. We told people he wasn’t defined by past mistakes and believed he was a smart, business-minded young man with a future. We opened doors for him, made introductions, spoke highly of him, and helped connect him with business opportunities."

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Johnny Donovan, a rep for the ex-business partners, tells TMZ, "It's hard to believe that, after all the help we've given this young man, he is now [sending us a legal letter] that we have not even received yet."