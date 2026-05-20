Alice Rosenblum Says Clavicular Has BF Potential, Needs To Clean Up Act
Alice Rosenblum Clavicular's Still Dateable ... If He Cleans Up His Act!!!
"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular got absolutely mogged by a hunky judge during his viral alligator hearing -- but Alice Rosenblum says she still sees boyfriend potential ... kinda.
We caught up with the OF model who appears on Clavicular's streams ... and she tells TMZ she’d totally be open to dating the controversial streamer -- but only if he seriously cleans up his act first.
Alice makes it clear she’s not exactly buying the stuff Clav’s been preaching online ... which she knows firsthand after appearing on streams with him.
And when we brought up the internet thirsting over Marcus Bach Armas -- the Miami judge everyone says mogmaxxed Clav in court -- Alice kept it brutally honest ... admitting the judge def looked better. So yeah, rough week for Clav.
But despite the public humiliation, Alice says there’s still hope for him yet -- but good looks can only take you so far if you’re acting like a bum!