Alice Rosenblum Says Clavicular Has BF Potential, Needs To Clean Up Act

Clavicular's Still Dateable ... If He Cleans Up His Act!!!

Play video content Video: Alice Rosenblum TMZ.com

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular got absolutely mogged by a hunky judge during his viral alligator hearing -- but Alice Rosenblum says she still sees boyfriend potential ... kinda.

We caught up with the OF model who appears on Clavicular's streams ... and she tells TMZ she’d totally be open to dating the controversial streamer -- but only if he seriously cleans up his act first.

Play video content Video: Looksmaxxer Clavicular Gets Brutally Upstaged By Hunky Judge NBC

Alice makes it clear she’s not exactly buying the stuff Clav’s been preaching online ... which she knows firsthand after appearing on streams with him.

And when we brought up the internet thirsting over Marcus Bach Armas -- the Miami judge everyone says mogmaxxed Clav in court -- Alice kept it brutally honest ... admitting the judge def looked better. So yeah, rough week for Clav.