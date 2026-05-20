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Alice Rosenblum Says Clavicular Has BF Potential, Needs To Clean Up Act

Alice Rosenblum Clavicular's Still Dateable ... If He Cleans Up His Act!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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BF POTENTIAL MAXXING
Video: Alice Rosenblum
TMZ.com

"Looksmaxxing" influencer Clavicular got absolutely mogged by a hunky judge during his viral alligator hearing -- but Alice Rosenblum says she still sees boyfriend potential ... kinda.

We caught up with the OF model who appears on Clavicular's streams ... and she tells TMZ she’d totally be open to dating the controversial streamer -- but only if he seriously cleans up his act first.

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JUDGE-MAXXING
Video: Looksmaxxer Clavicular Gets Brutally Upstaged By Hunky Judge
NBC

Alice makes it clear she’s not exactly buying the stuff Clav’s been preaching online ... which she knows firsthand after appearing on streams with him.

Alice Rosenblum Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Alice Rosenblum Hot Shots Launch Gallery

And when we brought up the internet thirsting over Marcus Bach Armas -- the Miami judge everyone says mogmaxxed Clav in court -- Alice kept it brutally honest ... admitting the judge def looked better. So yeah, rough week for Clav.

But despite the public humiliation, Alice says there’s still hope for him yet -- but good looks can only take you so far if you’re acting like a bum!

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