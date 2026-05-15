Clavicular Cuts Deal in Dead Alligator Shooting Case to Avoid Jail Time

Clavicular got some good news in court Friday ... his alligator shooting case won't end with a conviction if he keeps his nose clean.

The "Looksmaxxing" streamer appeared in Miami on Friday morning ... where he reached a deal in the case tied to the viral Everglades livestream incident.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Opens Fire on Dead Alligator

Under the resolution, we're told the case will come off his record in 6 months if he stays out of trouble, completes a firearm safety course and finishes 20 hours of community service.

Clav's attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, tells TMZ ... "My client, Braden Peters, has accepted responsibility for his conduct and reached a resolution that appropriately reflects the circumstances of this incident."

Neiman adds ... "Importantly, no individual was injured, and the alligator involved was already deceased prior to the events at issue. As part of the resolution, Braden will complete a firearm course, and adjudication has been withheld."

The attorney says Peters is "committed to moving forward responsibly and ensuring nothing like this occurs again."

A rep for Miami-Dade State's Attorney's Office tells TMZ Clav cannot stream or monetize his community service.

In addition, the D.A. says Clav has to take a firearm safety course on how to use a gun properly and take a Florida Fish and Wildlife course online to find what to do and not do.