Clavicular Hit With Criminal Charge for Shooting Dead Alligator in Florida
Clavicular Florida Prosecutors Say Shooting Dead Gator Is a Crime!!!
Clavicular is facing a criminal charge in Florida for shooting a gun at a dead alligator on his livestream.
Court records, obtained by TMZ, show state prosecutors in Florida charged Clavicular with one count of discharge of a firearm in a public place, a misdemeanor.
Prosecutors say Clavicular "did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a public paved road, highway, or street, or over occupied premises" at the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.
Clavicular is reportedly facing up to a year in jail, if convicted. Two others were slapped with the same charge.
As we reported ... Clavicular was in the middle of a streaming marathon back in March, cruising through the Everglades in an airboat when his group came upon a dead gator floating in the water. The streamer whipped out a handgun and squeezed off a bunch of shots, using the reptile as his target.
The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission launched an investigation ... and now criminal charges are involved.
We reached out to Clavicular's camp ... his attorneys, Steven Kramer and Jeffrey Neiman, tell TMZ, "Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide. He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is."