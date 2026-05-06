Clavicular Hit With Criminal Charge for Shooting Dead Alligator in Florida

Clavicular is facing a criminal charge in Florida for shooting a gun at a dead alligator on his livestream.

Court records, obtained by TMZ, show state prosecutors in Florida charged Clavicular with one count of discharge of a firearm in a public place, a misdemeanor.

Play video content Video: 'Looksmaxxing' Streamer Clavicular Opens Fire on Dead Alligator

Prosecutors say Clavicular "did unlawfully and knowingly discharge a firearm in a public place or on or over the right-of-way of a public paved road, highway, or street, or over occupied premises" at the Everglades and Francis S. Taylor Wildlife Management Area.

Clavicular is reportedly facing up to a year in jail, if convicted. Two others were slapped with the same charge.

As we reported ... Clavicular was in the middle of a streaming marathon back in March, cruising through the Everglades in an airboat when his group came upon a dead gator floating in the water. The streamer whipped out a handgun and squeezed off a bunch of shots, using the reptile as his target.

The Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission launched an investigation ... and now criminal charges are involved.