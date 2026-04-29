Clavicular Sued by Influencer for Battery, Streamer Denies Woman's Claims

Controversial streamer Clavicular has been sued for battery, fraud, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more ... TMZ has learned. A lawyer for Clav adamantly denies the claims.

Influencer Aleksandra Vasilevna Mendoza is dragging Clavicular [real name: Braden Peters] to court for allegedly promising to promote her career back in 2025 ... claiming he instead took advantage of her, had sex with her while she was under 18, and injected her face with drugs.

According to a new lawsuit filed in Florida and obtained by TMZ, Mendoza first met Clavicular -- real name Braden Eric Peters -- when she was 16 years old. She says he paid her $1,000 to film videos for him in May 2025 and said he wanted her to be the female face for "looksmaxxing" ... the practice of doing anything to enhance one's physical appearance.

At one point, Mendoza claims Clavicular sent her an Uber to meet him at his parents' home in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. She says she went because she had never met Clavicular in person to that point and hoped he'd help boost her online presence.

She says "excessive amounts of alcohol" were being served at Clavicular's house and says she became inebriated. She accuses Clavicular of having sex with her when she was unable to give consent, and then claims she woke up the next morning to him having sex with her again without her consent.

She says they did not speak for months after that until they ran into each other in Miami. Still under the impression Clavicular could help her career, she says she accepted Clavicular's invite to a streaming session. She claims he and his friends snorted a "white, powdery substance" at a charging station on the way, which she says she refused when offered.

During the live stream, Mendoza says Clavicular injected Aqualyx into her face to melt fat on her cheeks and streamed it without her permission. She also says she was under the false impression he was medically cleared to perform such an act.

Mendoza further alleges Clavicular suggested that methamphetamine had been added to the injection.

She says she saw him multiple times following that incident, as she believed he was still trying to help her influencing career. But, now, she says she lost all her sponsorships after Clavicular "began a campaign to discredit" her.

In addition to battery, fraud, and intentionally inflicting emotional distress on her, Mendoza is suing Clavicular for the unauthorized publication of her name and likeness. She is seeking damages in excess of $50,000.

Clavicular's attorney Steve Kramer tells TMZ ... "We are aware of the complaint recently filed against Mr. Peters. These are allegations only and remain unproven. Mr. Peters denies the claims and disputes the characterization of events. He will respond through the appropriate legal channels and intends to vigorously defend himself. We will not comment further at this time."

Play video content Video: Clavicular Taken to Hospital After Suspected Overdose Instagram/@lotus.miamii