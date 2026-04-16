Clavicular's Dad Leaves Miami After Failed Intervention Attempt

Clavicular’s post-overdose saga has taken another turn … TMZ has learned the streamer’s own father flew across the country to stage an intervention ... and got completely iced out.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us Clavicular -- real name Braden Peters -- had his dad, Ken, rush in from New Jersey after this week’s scary hospitalization for a suspected overdose in Miami. The plan was for a serious, face-to-face talk to push the "Looksmaxxer" toward getting help.

But that didn’t happen.

We’re told Clav refused to even see him … saying he was “busy” and still planning to hit his already-promoted club appearance at Bacara Club -- the same event he’d hyped before landing in the hospital just a day earlier and where he was spotted partying with Blueface.

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Despite Clav telling viewers on a live stream, “I wanted my dad to come because he was here, but he didn’t come,” our sources say that’s not the full story. His dad was never supposed to hit the club -- he was there strictly out of concern after the OD scare.

Instead, we’re told the situation got so frustrating that Clav’s father left Miami without ever getting the chance to say what he came to say … flying back to Jersey deeply worried about his son’s health.

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As we reported, Clavicular was hospitalized Tuesday night after an apparent overdose during a live stream at a Miami restaurant. He then updated his fans on Wednesday by vowing to quit using "substances" and streaming IRL ... but later that day, he still followed through with his club appearance.