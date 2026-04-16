Clavicular Vows to Stay Off 'Substances' After Overdose

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Clavicular is vowing off "substances" after his on-camera overdose ... but says that means he won't be able to livestream his life anymore.

The controversial "looksmaxxing" influencer made the announncement while streaming Wednesday, just hours after he said he was released from the hospital after an apparent overdose in Miami Tuesday night.

Clav, whose real name is Braden Peters, told fans he isn't "going to be doing any more substances for a little while, hopefully forever." However, Clav says that means he won't be able to stream IRL -- because he's "brutal" without being on his substances of choice.

He explains ... "I think I have to figure something else out. I have to figure out a new method. Either practice mogging sober or just find a new form of content."

We told you all about his on-camera OD Tuesday -- the streamer's speech and movements were lethargic, and he admitted to being "shot." Not long after, his livestream abruptly ended and he was rushed to the hospital.

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Clav told fans he was back home and safe Wednesday morning, but things were pretty serious -- he said he had a "life support mask" on at one point. It's unclear what substances he took prior to his OD.

But, his health scare didn't slow him down. He was back out -- and streaming -- Wednesday evening for the grand opening of Miami Beach’s first streaming nightclub, Bacara Club.