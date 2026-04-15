Clavicular Home from Hospital After Suspected Overdose

Clavicular is back home after being rushed to the hospital Tuesday night following a suspected overdose ... and he claimed his situation was so serious he was given a life support mask.

He updated concerned fans on X Wednesday morning by sharing a selfie showing red markings on his face and admitted he used substances to feel "neurotypical," leading to the scary situation.

The "looksmaxxing" influencer penned ... "Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just a cope trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

He didn't divulge more details about his treatment plan for the medical emergency, but we are glad to see he's home safe.

TMZ confirmed Clav was hospitalized Tuesday night during a suspected overdose after his livestream was abruptly cut off when his friends became concerned about his sluggish speech and movements.

He even admitted he was "shot" after his pals asked "how f**ked" he was. That's when things took a turn for the worse ... and he was rushed to the hospital.

Following the incident, influencer Androgenic -- who was there with Clav -- addressed the situation.